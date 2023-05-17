The semi-final line-up of the field hockey event during the ongoing 34th National Games in Quetta has been confirmed with Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy and WAPDA making the final four.

The hockey competitions began on May 16th with WAPDA hammering Balochistan 9-0 to open the tournament.

Pakistan Army overcame Balochistan 4-2 in the next contest while KPK defeated Sindh 4-1 next.

Pakistan Airforce beat Pakistan Navy by two goals in the final contest of the first day.

After the end of group stage matches Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy and WAPDA were left standing as the final four teams.

The semifinals will be played on May 18th with Army taking on Pakistan Air Force for a place in the final while WAPDA will clash with Pakistan Navy with a place in the gold medal match at stake.

The final will be played on May 19th at the Nawab Ghos Bakhsh Hockey Ground of Ayub Sports Complex.

Meanwhile, in the women’s contest, Pakistan Army will take on WAPDA to determine the winners of the completion.

Army reached the summit clash after getting the better of HEC 2-0 while WAPDA eased past Punjab 4-1 to set up a repeat of the 33rd National Games final clash.

Hockey is one of the 32 disciplines which are being contested during the 34th national games which are finally underway after many hurdles which Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) had to carefully negotiate with.