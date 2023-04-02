Who leaked the personal data of Pakistan’s Army Chief Gen Asim Munir?

ISLAMABAD – In a major development in inquiry identifying those behind a data leak,

the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) finalized high-level investigation involving the current Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and his family.

A report published in The News said NADRA finalized the inquiry into the matter on the order of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which involved “illegally-accessed information” that was reportedly used in an “attempt to block the appointment of the current army chief last November”.

It said a junior data entry operator at NADRA allegedly accessed the data of a female family member of Gen Asim Munir Shah and collected the family’s details and identity card numbers.

The sensitive data was later reportedly used in the Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to “track the international travel destinations of the family”.

It further maintained that a junior executive, deputy director, assistant director, deputy assistant director, assistant superintendents, and deputy assistant director were suspended by Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik.

The report reveals that the inquiry was initially supervised by Brigadier (R) Khalid Latif, who was later found to be a close aide of former DG-ISI, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, one of the accused contenders. Latif was subsequently replaced by senior officer Ali Javaid due to a conflict of interest.

Let it be known that six junior staffers of NADRA have still not been restored to their positions. Furthermore, recently, Brigadier (R) Khalid Latif and three other military personnel were given an opportunity to resign.