The group stage of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 has come to an end with several players and teams ruling the roost in different stats categories after 30 exhilarating matches.

Here is the rundown of all the noteworthy stats leaders from the first stage of the competition.

Noteworthy PSL 8 group stage stats:

Most Runs: Mohammad Rizwan, Multan Sultans 483 in 10 innings.

Most Wickets: Abbas Afridi, Multan Sultans, 22 in 9 innings.

Most Sixes: Fakahar Zaman, Lahore Qalandars, 25 in 9 innings.

Most Sixes (innings): Fakhar Zaman, Lahore Qalandars, 10 in one inning.

Most Catches: Kieron Pollard, Multan Sultans, 11 in 9 innings.

Highest Total: 262/3, Multan Sultans against Quetta Gladiators.

Highest Individual Score: Jason Roy, 145* for Quetta Gladiators against Peshawar Zalmi.

Highest Batting Average: Imad Wasim, 134.67, Karachi Kings.

Most Centuries: 1, shared by Martin Guptill, Babar Azam, Rilee Rossouw, Usman Khan, Jason Roy, Fakhar Zaman, and Mohammad Rizwan.

Most 4’s: Babar Azam, Peshawar Zalmi, 47 4s in 9 innings.

Most 50s: Saim Ayub, Peshawar Zalmi, 5 in 10 innings.

Best Bowling Figures: Ihsanullah, 5/12, Multan Sultans.

Most 50s (team): Peshawar Zalmi, 15.

Most 100s (team): Multan Sultans, 3.

Most runs scored (team): Peshawar Zalmi, 1932 runs in 10 matches.

Most wickets taken (team): Lahore Qalandars, 79 wickets in 10 matches.

The playoffs of PSL 8 will begin on March 15th with all the games set to take place at Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore.