Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 came to a spectacular end with Lahore Qalandars’ win over Multan Sultans at Gaddafi Stadium which caused plenty of shifts in the final stats tally in several categories for the tournament.

Let’s take a look at who leads what after the end of the tournament.

Final PSL 8 stats leaders:

Most Runs: Mohammad Rizwan, Multan Sultans, 550 runs in 12 innings.

Most Wickets: Abbas Afridi, Multan Sultans, 23 in 11 innings.

Most Sixes (innings): Fakhar Zaman, Lahore Qalandars, 10 in one inning.

Most Sixes (total): Fakhar Zaman, Lahore Qalandars, 27 in 13 innings.

Most Catches: Kieron Pollard, Multan Sultans, 11 in 11 innings.

Highest Total: 262/3, Multan Sultans against Quetta Gladiators.

Highest Individual Score: Jason Roy, 145* for Quetta Gladiators against Peshawar Zalmi.

Highest Batting Average: Imad Wasim, 134.67, Karachi Kings.

Most Centuries: 1, shared by Martin Guptill, Babar Azam, Rilee Rossouw, Usman Khan, Jason Roy, Fakhar Zaman, and Mohammad Rizwan.

Most Fifties: 5, shared by Babar Azam and Saim Ayub, Peshawar Zalmi.

Most 4’s: Babar Azam, Peshawar Zalmi, 64 4s in 11 innings.

Most 4’s (innings): Jason Roy, Quetta Gladiators, 20 4’s against Peshawar Zalmi.

Best Bowling Figures: Ihsanullah, 5/12, Multan Sultans.

Most 50s (team): Peshawar Zalmi, 17 total 50s.

Most 100s (team): Multan Sultans, 3.

Most runs scored (team): Peshawar Zalmi, 2286 runs scored in total.

Most wickets taken (team): Lahore Qalandars, 97 wickets taken in total.

Most runs conceded (innings): Qais Ahmed, Quetta Gladiators, 77 runs in 4 overs against Multan Sultans.

Most Dismissals: Mohamamd Rizwan, Multan Sultans, 13 dismissals (12 catches 1 stump)

Highest Partnership: Babar Azam and Saim Ayub, Peshawar Zalmi, 162 runs against Quetta Gladiators.