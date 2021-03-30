Who is this kid in picture with Imran Khan? The reply will shock you

ISLAMABAD – The ruling PTI has shared Prime Minister Imran Khan’s throwback picture in which he can be seen sitting besides some children along with other persons.

Pinpointing one of the children, who looks less than five years old, the PTI said that the kid “is now our Finance Minister – @Hammad_Azhar”

“When PM Imran Khan started politics, he said that his voters are currently young but when they are eligible to vote, he’ll succeed. Not only him, but his support base is also achieving big milestones!” the tweet read.

Earlier today, Federal Minister for Production and Industries Hammad Azhar assumed additional charge of finance minister.

The development came after the premier removed Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister over his unsatisfactory performance.