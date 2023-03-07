Who is the most famous Pakistani politician in 2023? Gallup survey reveals latest trends

ISLAMABAD – The leading survey research agency unfolded the latest political trends in Pakistan as the country of over 220 million is heading toward general elections.

As citizens are fed up with political rhetoric amid the worsening economic situation, the majority of them slammed the country’s powerful quarters for the haphazard situation.

Lately, an opinion poll published by Gallup on Monday found that 61 percent of respondents picked Imran Khan for the spot of a most populist leader at the time when Pakistan Democratic Movement invited the masses’ ire for the economic turmoil and back-breaking inflation.

The survey dubbed as Public Pulse Report ranked Imran Khan on top with 61pc votes. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif on second with 36 percent votes and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto with akin, 36 percent, on third spot.

Maryam Nawaz and sitting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif followed the list with 34pc and 32pc respectively while former President and PPP leader Asif Zardari ranked last with 27pc votes.

The survey, in which around 2,000 respondents took part, covered all four provinces, and urban and rural areas.

The opinion finds that the ruling alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), and PML-N bear the brunt of the ongoing economic mess as only 38 percent blame Imran Khan’s ousted government for the situation.

More than 50 percent of Pakistanis opt to vote for a new party if honest political members and technocrats flocked together to steer the fifth most populous country out of the mess.