Who is terrorist?

Irrespective of any dishonesty, enmity and religion-friction, this scribe intends to pen down a few ‘Qs’ for the world to answer for history pages. Who Created atomic bomb; dropped bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki; arranged Twin-Tower drama stage; created Al-Qaeda, ISIL, ISIS(Daesh); working on WILL (Why Islam Living Long) for dancing in future’s drama-series; preparing latest arms for killing of living-beings; started afresh war between Islam and other religions after shifting of Embassy to Jerusalem; supporting (fully) terrorist Israel’s 200-plus nuclear weapons; running Guatemala jail; supporting terrorist Modi for killing of followers of other religions ‘those slaughtering cow for food’; supported India for building of atomic bomb; supporting terrorist Modi for martyring of freedom-fighter Kashmiris and for conversion of other religion-followers into Hinduism in the whole region; dismantled USSR; supported Sadam Hussain first and then raided on Iraq in guise of WMD; did carpet bombing in Afghanistan with the help of 42 countries (allies); sitting in Afghanistan, even after defeat badly; gave first idea to Iran for building atomic bomb and, now, planning for its destruction; imposing always economic-sanctions on weaker nations; playing with fire in Syria openly; killed millions in Vietnam; warning North Korea’s destruction; creating ditches to stop China’s progress; trying for blocking CEPEC operation; sold arms to Kaddafi and then picked back the same (a lesson for Muslim leaders especially); trying to capture Central Asia’s wealth; supporting (seriously) Terrorist India for membership of UNSC; planning for capturing oil fields of Middle East totally; trying to start war between Saudi Arabia and Iran (divide and rule); whose diplomats are killing civilians and then, picking them (diplomats) for trial in the country of origin and; who is claiming Firon at present? So, now, it is up to world to answer (honestly) and decide: who was/is terrorist in fact??

MUHAMMAD AZAM MINHAS

Tatrinote, AK

