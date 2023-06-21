A massive search operation is underway in an apparent race against time to find a tourist submarine that vanishes during an expedition to the Titanic’s wreck over the weekend, and the people on board the vessel are no regular tourists.

Five people on board in vessel include Stockton Rush, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, and Suleman Dawood.

Many Pakistanis were not aware of Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman, but the names appeared in the trending section as soon as the vessel named Titan disappeared.

Shahzada Dawood is one of the wealthiest people in his home country Pakistan and he lives in Britain. He is a board member of the Prince’s Trust charity, and the Vice Chairman of Engro Corporation, a fertilizer giant in South Asian country.

Dawood, 48, holds masters in Global Texting Marketing from US University, and he also earned a law degree from Buckingham University. Besides his role in Engro, he also co-chaired Dawood Hercules Corporation.

For the unversed, the businessman lives with his wife, Christine, and the coupe has two children Suleman and Alina. The entrepreneur was reportedly fond of exploring surreal habitats and he explored parts of world in his life.

Dawood is a staunch supporter of charities founded by King Charles. Meanwhile, a Royal Palace spokesperson told media that the British monarch has asked to be kept fully up to date with the rescue operation. King Charles III also extended prayers for those onboard.

Shahzada Dawood and other members embarked on expedition to see the wreckage of the Titanic at in North Atlantic Ocean and went missing and the incident is covered live by world media as a massive search operation is underway.

The ill fated vessel started its 8-day adventure from Massachusetts but lost contact with support ship that transported the vessel to the site. As of now, it is not clear what happened to the Titan, and why it vanishes.

As the people on board got less than a day of breathable oxygen while ships and aircrafts are being used to trace underwater sounds. In a recent update, US government said some knocking sounds were heard in the ocean.