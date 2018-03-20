Who is responsible for cleaning Karachi?

Staff Reporter

Streets dotted with garbage dumps have become a common sight in the provincial capital of the Sindh. The mounting waste problem poses a threat to public health and environment yet heaps of garbage continue to be present alongside roads and under bridges in different locations in the Metropolis. In such a dire situation, the lack of ownership by city authorities has made the situa-tion worse for the citizens.

Speaking about the problem, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar remarked here Monday that clean-ing the city was the responsibility of the Sindh government. Akhtar remarks come in the backdrop of a Supreme Court’s deadline to clean the city within a week issued here Saturday. “This is not my responsibility, they (Sindh government) have not left this option with the KMC,” Akhtar said while speaking to the media.The mayor said that worldwide the cleaning of a city is a function, which is with the municipality, however, this was not the case in Karachi. “I have given this statement in court as well. The chief jus-tice said do whatever can be done.”

On the other hand, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah remarked that the city has facilities to pick up trash from different sites. He assured that the garbage would be picked up before Saturday. “The citizens must also play their part in this re-gard and restrain from littering on the roads, he added.”