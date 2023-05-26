Who is Rabia Malik? PTI Twitter lead who falls victim to leaked videos

Amid the political quagmire in Pakistan, several politicians, and showbiz personalities fall victim to leaked audios and videos and latest member of grim list is PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani and Rabia Malik.

People are aware of Iftikhar Durrani, the former aide of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chairman, but a few people know little about Rabia Malik, the woman allegedly engaged in an intimate position with the PTI leader.

As the clips sparked a frenzy among social media users, Rabia Malik started appearing in the trending section of the microblogging site Twitter. Some staunch supporters and party members try to downplay the incident, by terming the viral video woman as Iftikhar’s wife.

Amid the contrasting claims, netizens were quick to dig out facts and debunked the claims of PTI workers. As per the information shared on Twitter, Rabia Malik was appointed as the Deputy Lead for Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Twitter Team.

The woman has been a member of Core Twitter & Facebook Teams for quite some time and said to be a major contributor with hashtag trending & outreach initiatives, which helped the former ruling party to get top digital footprints.

Congratulations to Rabia Malik (@RabiaaMalikPK) for her appointment as the Deputy Lead for PTI Twitter Team. She has been a member of Core Twitter & Facebook Teams for several years and has been a major contributor with hashtag trending & outreach initiatives. pic.twitter.com/UIR6uW4kMN — PTI (@PTIofficial) June 24, 2020

A glimpse of Rabia Malik’s interaction with PTI members