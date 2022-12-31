Who is Qin Gang? China’s new foreign minister

China on Friday appointed Qin Gang as its new foreign minister, according to a decision made by the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

According to Global Times, Qin Gang, 56, will be replacing Wang Yi, 69, who worked as the foreign minister for the past decade. But, who is Qin Gang, and what important position has he held so far in his career?

Career of Qin Gang

Born in Tianjin in March 1966, Qin Gang — China’s “wolf warrior” diplomat — started work as a staff member in the Service Bureau for Diplomatic Missions from 1988 to 1992.

After that, Qin Gang worked in the Department of West European Affairs of the Chinese foreign ministry from 1992 to 1995.

From 1995-1999, 2002 to 2005, and from 2010 to 2011, Qin worked at the Chinese embassy in the UK. He also has years of experience working as a foreign ministry spokesperson.

From 2017 to 2018, he served as Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director-General of the Protocol Department. Thereafter, he was appointed Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2018 to 2021.

Qin Gang was stationed as the Chinese ambassador to the United States before being appointed as the FM of the People’s Republic of China.

In a message, the newly appointed foreign minister said that China’s diplomacy upholds the purposes of supporting national rejuvenation, promoting the progress of mankind, and holding the banner of peace, development, cooperation, and win-win.