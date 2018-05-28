Who is next caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD (Pakistan Observer): With general elections a month away, leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Monday called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to discuss and finalized the caretaker setup.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Opposition Leader Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah will announce PM caretaker name in a press conference today at 12 PM.

The meeting between the premier and the opposition leader will take place at the Prime Minister House in the federal capital.

This is the third meeting between the government and opposition to discuss and reach a consensus over the caretaker prime minister of Pakistan.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi also met the opposition leader, Khursheed Shah, at his chamber in the Parliament House a few months ago to discuss the caretaker government and the political situation of the country aswell.