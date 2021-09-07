Who is Mohammad Hasan Akhund? Here are details about new Afghanistan PM

The Taliban on Tuesday announced their interim government, naming Mohammad Hasan Akhund as prime minister and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar as deputy PM.

Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund heads the Taliban’s powerful decision-making body – Rehbari Shura, which spearheads all the affairs of the group subject to the approval of the top leader.

Reportedly, the top leader Mullah Hebatullah himself suggested Mullah Hassan’s name to head the Taliban government.

Mullah Hassan, reportedly, belongs to Kandahar, where the movement was founded, and was among the founders of the group. He worked for 20 years as head of Rehbari Shura and remained close to Mullah Hebatullah.

He had also served as foreign minister and deputy prime minister during the Taliban’s previous government in Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.

