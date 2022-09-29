Who is Indishellgp? All you need to know about the audio leaks scandal

In case you haven’t been living under a rock, you may have heard about or seen “Indishellgp” making rounds on social media platforms. Indishellgp is the name of the user on Twitter that claims to have secret information or, more specifically, audio leaks of the Prime Minsiter’s Office.

So far, only a few leaks have made it to the surface that includes controversial conversations of PM Shehbaz, Former PM Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz, and some cabinet members. However, the hacker claims to have even more controversial data that, according to him, will be released this Friday (tomorrow).

All audios will be released this Friday. 09/30 Mark your calendar. RT — Indishell (@Indishellgp) September 26, 2022

It all came to the front when a seller on the dark web offered to sell PM House audio leaks. The seller revealed that they have sensitive information/audios that include conversations with military personnel, government officers, journalists, conversations about judicial appointees, and engagement with foreign dignitaries, among many others.

Initially, the seller on the dark web posted that they would be selling the data to the highest bidder and posted a price tag of 180 bitcoins.

Later, they changed their mind and declared to make the data public for free.

“Hopefully this will bring betterment to Pakistan,” they wrote on the dark web. He also indicated that he did not seek publicity from the audio leaks and would not agree to any interview requests.

Audio Leaks so far

So far, only a few leaks have made it to the surface. On Saturday, the first one revealed PM Shehbaz discussing with an unidentified official the possibility of facilitating the import of Indian machinery for a power project that was a concern of Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law, Raheel.

In another such leak, Maryam Nawaz could be heard talking to PM Shehbaz about ex-Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and how he did not what he was doing. She could be heard wishing for Ishaq Dar’s return, who was then in exile.

Another clip purportedly features a conversation between Maryam Nawaz and PM Shehbaz regarding the return of former Army Chief General (R) Pervez Musharraf.

On Wednesday, the latest audio leak went viral on social media. This one, however, included a conversation between former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his personal secretary Azam Khan.

In the audio clip, PTI Chairman Imran Khan could be heard allegedly telling Azam Khan to “play” with the US cypher.

The leaks have added more to concerns about the Prime Minister’s Office’s security.

In this regard, a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) was held on Wednesday, which was chaired by PM Shehbaz.

The NSC approved the constitution of a high-level committee to probe the surfaced audio leaks and instructed the Ministry of Law to prepare a “legal framework” regarding cyber security.