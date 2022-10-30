Who is Imran to advise on COAS appointment, asks Asif

PTI chief using Arshad’s death to gain political advantage

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday rubbished PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s alleged proposal on army chief’s appointment, saying “who is he to advise in the matter”.

Addressing a press conference in Sialkot on Sunday, Asif referred to the prime minister’s claim that he rejected a proposal from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan about the appointment of army chief, and instead offered him dialogue on “Charter of Democracy and Charter of Economy”.

Defence Minister Asif during the presser said the appointment of the army chief is the prerogative of the prime minister according to the Constitution.

“The real face of the PTI chief has been exposed before the public. Who is Imran Khan to advise in the matter of army chief?” the minister added.

The defence minister said November would be a decisive month as political matters entered a “crucial stage”.

He also lashed out at the PTI chairman over hard-hitting statement against military leaders, saying the former premier was criticising army while soldiers were rendering sacrifices against terrorism.

Asif also downplayed PTI’s long march on Islamabad, saying, “Imran Khan began long march with merely 10-12,000 people while in Muridke there were only 2,500 people. Despite using government machinery, PTI failed to gather people.”

Speaking about Imran’s demand to hold early elections, Asif said the constitutional term of the National Assembly will end in August next year and the polls would be held on their stipulated time.

Khawaja Asif alleged that PTI chairman Imran Khan was using the death of journalist Arshad Sharif to gain a political advantage.

“I am not indicating that someone is involved [in the murder] but a commission has been formed and if Imran has some evidence, he should not withhold information […] this is also a crime,” he said.