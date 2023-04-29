Who is Fatima Bhutto’s husband Graham Byra?

Fatima Bhutto, Pakistani ace writer and granddaughter of former premier Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, got hitched in an intimate ceremony in Karachi.

The scion of the country’s dominant political family opted for a low-profile marriage but her wedding becomes the talk of the town and her fans and social media users started searching for the groom, which is an American national.

The daughter of the late PPP leader tied the knot with Graham Byra who embraced Islam before Nikah and adopted the name Gibran. Media reports claimed that Bhutto’s husband holds American nationality and was brought up in a Christian family. As of now, the 41-year-old groom remained his family identities under wraps due to privacy.

Mr Byra reportedly experienced vast cultures, traditions, and belief systems, as he turned out to be a wanderlust who also has an interest in spiritual ideologies. His desire to learn religion helped him to witness Islam and come to know its basic principles.

As per the available information, the groom attended a notable university for his graduation and holds a notable position in the corporate world.

On Friday, the bride’s brother Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Junior announced the wedding on social media on Friday, dropping a picture of the newlywed. In a social media post, he said “On behalf of our father, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto, and the Bhutto family, I’m very happy to share some happy news. My sister Fatima and Graham were married in an intimate nikkah ceremony yesterday at our home, 70 Clifton.”

Fatima’s big day was reportedly a private affair that was attended by family and acquaintances.