Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar has been picked for the role of next caretaker prime minister after another meeting by outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz.

Kakar is a renowned political activist who has been active in mainstream politics since 2008. The next caretaker premier of the country of over 240 million holds a degree in political science and sociology.

Besides his activism for the country’s least developed region Balochistan, he delivered lectures on issues related to Balochistan at NDU Command & Staff College, and other institutions.

The politician started his journey in Senate in 2018 as an independent candidate on general seat from Balochistan, and his term will continue till March 2024.

Concurrently, Haq takes on the role of parliamentary leader for the Balochistan Awami Party — formed in 2018 — within the upper house of the parliament.

Some months back, the BAP party faced face change, leading to the replacement of the upcoming caretaker PM.

He also remained Chairperson for the Committee of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and members of other committees including Business Advisory Committee, Finance and Revenue, Foreign Affairs, Science and Technology.