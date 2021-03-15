Who gave NAB right to judge my statements, says Maryam

Staff Reporter Lahore

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday lashed out at the National Accountability Bureau for making an issue about her statements and questioned who gave the accountability watchdog the right to judge her statements.

She was speaking to the media at her Jati Umra residence in Lahore, before a hearing in the Lahore High Court on a NAB petition for cancellation of her bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

“Who gave you the right to judge statements? Your job was to supposedly stop corruption.

Now that you’ve failed in that, you have changed your responsibilities?” She said the various institutions such as the army and the courts had their own spokespersons so who had appointed NAB as the spokesperson.

“Who are they to find responsibilities for themselves about who is issuing what statements?”

Maryam railed against NAB and claimed that the institution did not know the boundaries of its own authority, adding that a case should be registered against it.