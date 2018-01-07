FEED BACK

Zaheer Bhatti

NAWAZ Sharif’s call for introspection over why despite incalculable sacrifices Pakistan is not viewed positively by the world is a welcome realization, but requires his own Government initiative and a huddle among premier institutions of the country to analyse the malaise threadbare for a unified national response rather than ask the question publicly over the media. The essential pre-requisite to such a discourse is for the sitting Government and the political and military leadership of the country to act beyond self-interest, put political squabbles, expediencies and idiosyncrasies at rest and address external threats in unison.

Pakistan not only needs to tell the world as to who double-crossed whom starting with the uneasy relationship it has tried to maintain right since its inception with the United States, but to seriously review and realign itself with fair-minded nations of the world besides revamping its diplomatic façade to become proactive and not reactive and apologetic. It was a grave historical blunder to have chosen to fraternize with a power located several thousand miles away in preference to a next-door powerful neighbour. The US has proved that it is neither a friend nor an ally of Pakistan.

Yes Mr Trump! Pakistan started to double-cross the US from the very start by siding with it instead of the neighbouring Soviet Union in providing it a base to fly its spy U-2 against the Russians and earning their wrath which culminated in Soviet support to India for severing Pakistan’s Eastern Wing. Pakistan double-crossed the US in building its bridges with the People’s Republic of China which the American media had earlier been painting as an opium eating nation. Pakistan double-crossed Uncle Sam by serving as its principal proxy against the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan and becoming instrumental in dismemberment of the Union. Pakistan again double-crossed the US and played the sucker in obliging it by back-stabbing the same Afghanistan it had helped liberate earlier, and serving as its vanguard when the US re-visited Afghanistan along with NATO under the smokescreen of its self-staged 9/11 to oust the legitimate Islamic Regime of Mulla Omar. Pakistan double-crossed the US in capturing and handing over 600 Al-Qaeda operatives to it besides the then Afghan Ambassador despite his diplomatic immunity. Pakistan double-crossed the US in providing it with complete logistic support i.e. Sea, land and air routes for its military and food supplies for its troops in Afghanistan to fight the Taliban.

Pakistan double-crossed the US in allowing its air bases to launch thousands of attacks into Afghanistan. In the process, Pakistan also double crossed the Yankees by accepting the influx of over three million Afghan refugees fleeing their homeland from war which have doubled in the 38 years ever since the Soviet invasion. This unprecedented embracing of Afghan refugees caused first by the Soviet invasion and later by the re-visiting American-led NATO misadventure in Afghanistan, has taken place in times when major nations of the world barring Turkey have found it impossible to accommodate even some thousands of refugees from other countries. This was done purely on humanitarian grounds by Pakistan which it continues despite its modest resources and withdrawal of initial assistance from the US and rest of the world.

Pakistan has double-crossed the US in fighting the scourge of terrorism exported to it as a fall-out of the US assault on Afghanistan and spread across the country by design under active US support to Indian RAW and its puppet Afghan NDS. Pakistan double-crossed the US in laying down lives of thousands of Armed Forces jawaans and officers besides seventy thousand innocent civilians in fighting and clearing its deadliest terrains from terrorists; something the united might of the coalition failed to accomplish despite their indiscriminate drone attacks and well over a hundred thousand men armed with sophisticated weaponry.

The US in turn Mr. Trump! ditched Pakistan when needing its support at vital moments starting with placing embargo over military supplies during the 1965 and 1971 wars which were imposed upon Pakistan by India. The US in 1979 suspended military aid to Pakistan over its reservations about Pakistan’s nuclear Program but resumed when requiring Pakistan’s services against the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. In 1990, as soon as the Soviets vacated Afghanistan, US aid to Pakistan was again suspended only to be partially resumed in 1995 but have refused till date to deliver duly paid twenty-eight F-16 aircraft to please India. And while the US as well as the United Nations ignored the 1974 and 1998 nuclear detonations by India, it immediately clamped sanctions upon Pakistan when it was forced to respond in self-defense to Indian detonations with its own in May 1998 explosions. Informatively, the total US economic assistance in 70 years has not gone beyond a total of 50 Billion Dollars including the Coalition Support Fund of 33 Billion Dollars which was no aid but committed reimbursement of expenses incurred by Pakistan’s Armed Forces in its cleansing operations against terrorists, 9 Billion of which has still not been paid. Whatever has been paid has been with continued pre-conditions upon Pakistan to do more. This is peanuts compared to Trillions of US Dollars fruitlessly pumped into its Afghan misadventure.

Clearly the latest US belligerence obviates increased frustration in view of universal condemnation it has faced over recognizing Jerusalem in favour of Israel and its failures in Afghanistan to rein in on the Afghan Taliban fighting to vacate foreign aggression from their motherland and consistently gaining increased territorial control. Pakistan has regardless, tried to create a window of opportunity for a graceful withdrawal by the US by encouraging a peaceful negotiated Afghan-led Afghan owned settlement, which is the only way out. Even though the Indo-Zionist nexus aims at continued instability in the region Pakistan must continue to try and engage the US. But it is time to put the US-Pakistan balance sheet across to the world for it to determine who double-crossed whom.

—The writer is a media professional, member of Pioneering team of PTV and a veteran ex Director Programmes.