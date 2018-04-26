WHO declares Rawalpindi free from Polio

Rawalpindi

The World Health Organization (WHO) in its assessment report from February-March 2018 has declared district Rawalpindi least risk area for polio virus spread.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Sohail Chaudary while talking to APP here Wednesday said that environmental water samples taken from various areas of the city had tested negative for polio virus in February and March while report of the month of January had indicated polio virus positive in Dhoke Dalal Khan area, adding report of the month of April is awaited.

Polio is a National issue and it is responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country Polio free.—APP