WHO cautious on Covid-19 plasma

Observer Report

Geneva

The World Health Organisation on Monday was cautious about endorsing the use of recovered Covid-19 patients’ plasma to treat those who are ill, saying evidence it works remains “low quality” even as the United States issued emergency authorisation for such therapies. Soumya Swaminathan, WHO chief scientist, said only a few clinical trials of convalescent plasma have produced results, and the evidence, at least so far, has not been convincing enough to endorse it beyond use as an experimental therapy. While a few trials have shown some benefit, she said, they have been small and their data, so far, inconclusive.