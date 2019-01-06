Who caused huge loss?

Former ruling party PML-N was scheduled to step down on May 31, 2018 on completion of its constitutional five-year tenure and it did that accordingly. But before doing that the then Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had gone around different parts of the country in a whirlwind manner inaugurating or laying foundation of all sorts of major and minor projects In the process, he had also inaugurated Tarbela Dam IV Extension project rather prematurely in March 2018 reportedly against the advice of German engineers working on it.

This pre-mature inauguration of the project on one hand had caused public exchequer huge loss of about Rs 25 billion and on the other hand caused unnecessary delay in its completion. Very pertinent question which arises here is that in the first instance why the former Prime Minister insisted on inaugurating an incomplete project against the advice of German engineers and secondly, why WAPDA officials followed such uncalled for direction and did not put their feet down firmly in the larger national interest?

Even after passage of many months, nobody seems to be concerned for conducting an inquiry into this ugly episode to fix the responsibility and also recover the huge amount of Rs 25 billion from those who had caused this loss to the national exchequer. This ought to be done forthwith without any further delay and the amount recovered from those found guilty so as to give much needed lesson to the rulers that they should inaugurate only completed development projects of any nature and avoid to the maximum possible in cutting ribbons of incomplete projects and in the process also cause huge losses to the public exchequer, please.

OSAMA BIN ASIM

Rawalpindi

Share on: WhatsApp