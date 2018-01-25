Who approves this indecency?

M Omar Iftikhar

DURING the colonisation of the US, Black Americans were auctioned in a public gathering with their lives continuously hanging in the hands of their owners. Years later, in the Indo-Pak sub-continent, women would dance in secluded public gatherings to satisfy the urge of those having money and time to spend. Recently, a privately owned television channel of Pakistan, claiming to have a host who is ‘Number One’, is hosting in his morning show a dancing competition inviting young girls to move to the beat. Titled as Dance Competition Season 2, with the name of the morning show preceding it, young, innocent girls dance in front of a live audience and with the telecast airing in over a hundred countries. Shockingly, these girls wear skimpy clothes, show skin and shake their upper body and belly akin to item song dancers seen in Bollywood. The youngest of these girl contestants are eight to nine years old.

Also seen in this dance off are four judges who perhaps have no clue to what dancing is and are proudly sitting in their seats pretending to know all about this profession. The host, more than often seen holding a teacup in his hand, is also applauding the contestants and hollers whenever a contestant shakes her body wildly. The audience, too, enjoy this parade that is perhaps the final nail in the coffin in which are placed the moral values of our society. Those viewers, perhaps a handful of them, at home watching this indecent display would wonder how the parents of these juvenile dancers allowed them to appear on LIVE television wearing clothes that would be deemed inappropriate for teenage girls. Such parents do not know the importance of indulging their children in healthy, constructive activities.

A number of factors have led to the demise of quality content that was once the epitome of our television. First, such writers and producers who loved to show a better picture of the society with elements of decency and character are overtaken by those who prefer earning money even if their creative acumen produce mediocre results. A proof of this notion lies in the television dramas we see on our channels today. Nearly every television drama is about men dominating women, extramarital affairs, divorces and uneven distribution of wealth leading to a number of conflicts within the family. Seldom do we see dramas where a meaningful dialogue is heard between characters, where the story has a compelling message and where the plot uplifts the human soul. Unfortunately, what sells in the electronic media are such thoughts that, even discussed by the multitude, will not change the complexion of the society for a nation changes when individuals or groups work to satisfy a need, resolve a problem or curb their enthusiasm of the unknown.

In fact, the stories depicted in the dramas of today have such deep-rooted messages that only infect the young minds in following trends, fashions, mindsets and opinions that are in direct contradiction to the norms of the society. Second, the viewers at large want to watch such content on electronic media that stirs controversy or negates our traditions and cultural values. It is in human nature to see what must not be witnessed, and capitalizing on this concept, television channels do air content that becomes a welcome sight. However, the adults in these dramas play a character and the concerned directors and producers and production houses can come up with decent ways of the character’s on-camera portrayal that is decent to say the least. Third, India’s electronic media heavily influences Pakistan’s electronic media. While dancing and singing is an aspect of the Indian culture, Pakistan’s media cannot adopt it just because it is being widely followed across the border.

Moreover, children, especially girls, dancing live in this dance competition on a Pakistani television channel have the permission of their parents and elders of to appear on television. There is no drama nor any script involved. What transpires on the set is uncut, raw entertainment that goes to show the abyss of ignorance which our electronic media has touched. It is only playing with the minds and lives of the youth. If the society does not feed the youth with a goal of life, focus and the ability to learn what is right or wrong, then the media brainwashes them in considering every indecent act to be just. However, if the youth have a strong moral and ethical sense imparted to them by their parents and elders at an early age, they will always have their vision set on higher goals rather than making an effort for two minutes of fame. I hope Pakistan’s youth identifies the difference between what is acceptable and what should they refrain themselves from before they are reduced to nothing but a liability and not a strength for the country.

— The writer is a freelance columnist based in Karachi.