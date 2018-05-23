WHO advises to take healthy diet in Ramazan

Islamabad

World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday advised to take a healthy diet with the right amount of calories from foods and drinks to maintain energy balance in the holy month of Ramadan. In its advisory issued on Tuesday with regard to healthy diet during Ramadan, the WHO said that Ramadan can be a good time to make changes to improve the balance of diet that can sustain in the longer term. Smoking is bad for health and Ramadan is also a great opportunity to change unhealthy lifestyle habits, including smoking, it added.

The advisory said eating only as many calories as required will help to maintain a healthy weight. However, the choice of foods and drinks need to be the right ones, and in the right proportions to stay healthy. It urged drink plenty of fluids, as well as consuming fluid-rich foods, such as fruit, vegetables, soups and stews. High temperatures can also make sweat more, so it is important to drink fluids to replace what loses during the day and to start the next day of fasting well hydrated (at least 10 glasses).

It said that salt stimulates thirst and so it’s a good idea to avoid consuming a lot of salty foods. It asked to avoid caffeinated drinks such as coffee, tea and cola, because caffeine can make some people urinate more often, which may lead to dehydration. It said that people should try to curtail the consumption of fried, processed or fat-rich foods.—APP