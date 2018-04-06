Whither Kalabagh Dam?

Muhammad Zahid Rifat

ACCORDING to the latest facts and figures available from official sources, development of new water and hydropower projects is important to cope up with ever-increasing demand for water and energy, per capita water availability in the country has decreased due to rapid growth in population and depleting water storage capacity of the reservoirs because of the natural phenomenon of sedimentation, Pakistan can store only 10 per cent of its annual river flow against the world average of 40 per cent and

Indus cascade is Pakistan’s most precious asset, which will help in adding a big quantum of cheap hydropower generation and water storage, an additional area of 20 million acres feet land can be brought under irrigation owing to construction of new reservoirs.

But this is what has happened with multi-purpose Kalabagh Dam over all these years .

“The first four units of 300 megawatt each of the Kalabagh Dam Power House will be commissioned in 1993. On completion of the first phase, it would have 2400 megawatt generation capacity which would be extended to 3600 megawatt after 1995. The electricity generated at the Kalabagh Power House will be transmitted to all the four provinces through WAPDA’s National Grid and it will help meet ever-increasing demand for power of the domestic, industrial and agricultural consumers.

“The Kalabagh Dam project will accrue multiple benefits. It will generate Rs 1600 crore annually through the sale of power and an equal amount through water releases from the Kalabagh reservoir to supplement irrigation supplies. It will provide 7 million acre feet (MAF) of irrigation water from Indus river to the country’s canal system which will be shared by all the four provinces, besides playing its role in alleviation of floods.

“The Kalabagh dam project is estimated to cost US $ 3554 million or Rs 55086 million excluding interest during construction. The project will pay back its cost in three and half to four years.”

I swear this is no wishful thinking on the part of this scribe , a staunch supporter of the project. This is only a verbatim extract from an official write up on Kalabagh dam which must have been prepared by WAPDA or the Ministry of Water and Power some more than 30 odd years back or so.

Kalabagh dam, which has been in both in favour and opposed by the civil and military rulers every now and then, was once again activated during 1980’s when President/Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Muhammad Ziaul Haq was at the helm of national affairs.

The official write up, being mentioned here had also briefly deliberated on “ Comparable Alternative Sites on river Indus which could also be developed” and cited inter-alia: “ The next site under consideration on river Indus for a dam is Basha which has been identified in the ranking study for hydel developments and pre-feasibility studies had been carried out . At least another 10 years would be needed for detailed investigations and establishing technical feasibility and project planning of Basha”.

The scribe came across this write up from its huge collection of official documents and papers when thought about writing on Kalabagh dam which remains in the boiling pot every now and then mostly depending as to which political party or civilian or military ruler is in power at the national affairs.

The Kalabagh Dam project, most unfortunately and regretfully, has a long history of more than six decades of sustained investigation and being in and out of the official documents and was originally proposed as the second dam in the works to be undertaken under the Indis Basin Settlement Plan.However, at that time it was thought appropriate by those at the helm of national affairs to construct a dam at Tarbela, whuich was more difficult, first and to build Kalabagh Dam later.

Tarbela Dam was started and completed by mid-1970s but Kalabagh Dam is still not in site even in 2018 but over the years has been made controversial politically more than technically.

Out of the four provinces forming the federation of Pakistan, Punjab and Sind are directly concerned about Kalabagh Dam and Kyber Pukhtoonkhwah (formerly NWFP) and Balochistan indirectly.

After Kalabagh Dam project which was researched, studied and investigated more than any other dam was pushed back in the national priorities despite all its promised benefits, though it has been talked about every now and then at all levels. This was also in limelight during the military rule of General Muhammad Ziaul Haq and was also talked about as “very essential and important national project” by no less than President/COAS General Pervez Musharraf but all this was in vain. When PPP came into power after 2008 elections, Kalabagh Dam was just scrapped and dropped from all official documents with one stroke of the pen by its Minister for Water and Power from Gujjrar Khan Raja Parvez Ashraf without assigning any reasons whatsoever.

Punjab has been raising demand for construction of Kalabagh Dam as already much, much time has lost and precious water resources are being lost due to absence of any additional major water storage facilities in the country.

On the other hand, Sindh and Khyber Pukhtoonkhwah are opposed to it in all fairness more out of political grounds and vested interests than technical ones.

Over the years, Kalabagh Dam was being mentioned in the Five Year Plans, since discarded after 8th Plan, Public Sector Development Programme of the Federal Government and other official documents but as already mentioned it has altogether been dropped from all official documents since 2013.

When General Ziaul Haq was at the helm of national affairs, Kalabagh Dam poject was being discussed and talked about at various planning forms in order to put the mater forward.

But how the provinces reacted then can well be gauged by the commens of Sindh , Khybder Pukhtoonkhwah ad Punjab when Kalabagh Dam project (PC-11,Stage-111) was taken up for consideration by the Central Working Development Party (CDWP) to “prepare specifications of electro-mechanical equipment and to complete investigations and economic studies initiated under Stage-1 and Stage-11 of the PC-11 of Kaabagh Dam.

The following is again being reproduced from official record, the minutes of the CDWP meeting held on July 31, 1986, so that different aspects can be highlighted here:

“ The representative of Government of NWFP (since baptized as Khyber Pukhtoonkhwah) said since the location of the Kalabagh Dam had not been finalized, therefore, no expenditure be incurred on the project. It was stated that the location of the dam was harmful to Peshawar and Mardan areas and until the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Dams decides about the project, the PC-1 be deferred.

“The representative of the Government of Sind also expressed the view that since the location of the dam was not yet final, the project may be deferred. “The representative of the Government of Punjab stated that the project was of immense national importance and, therefore, the studies should be carried out without any further delay.

“It was explained that the objective of the project was to prepare specifications of the Electrical and Mechanical equipment and to carry out macro-economic studies relating to Power and Agriculture Sectors and was not related to location. The MOU with UNDP has already been signed. The nature of studies is such that in no way it involves commitment for the execution of the project. As such the project does not preclude deliberations of the Cabinet Committee.

The then Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission , A.G.N. Kazi, is on the record to have observed in October 1986:

“ It is proposed that an early decision may be taken regarding the construction of the Kalabagh Dam by considering the modified designs in the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Dams and by submitting the final recommendations to the Cabinet. Any further delay on this important project will render the expenditure on the preparatory phase to be useless”.

After lapse of number of years, the Kalabagh Dam was again discussed and talked about and its early construction also demanded though all this proved another temporary phase.

President/COAS General Pervez Musharraf also went around different parts of the country telling everyone that Kalabagh Dam is very much essential. It would benefit Sindh province more than anyone else and still its construction will only be undertaken after evolving national consensus among the four provinces……….and most unfortunately the much desired national consensus continues to remain elusive as ever for decades together.

National consensus was also stressed by Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz and also by earlier on by Prime Minister from Balochistan Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali but there was no positive response whatsoever from Sindh and Khyber Pukhtoonkhwah provinces then and even now.

But how the much stressed and needed national consensus can be evolved over the construction of multi-purpose turned controversial and condemned Kalabagh Dam it it has remained and continues to remain elusive all these years despite concerted efforts at the appropriate level from time to time remains a very big question .

It is rather matter of grave concern that if national consensus cannot be achieved in the continued hostile prevailing political situation in the country, it is apprehended that this will never come around and in the absence of much-needed additional water storage facilities as no major storage somehow has been constructed in more than 40 years after Tarbela Dam becoming functional, the country will be heading towards acute water shortage and drought like situations in the years to come and the experts are already sounding warning that such drought like situation may be developed as early as by 2025 if no major storage facility like Kalabadh Dam is constructed on priority basis in view of the national interests.

Two Committees on Water Resources , one parliamentary and the other one technical, after deliberations on different aspects had also favored construction of Kalabagh Dam but even then neither General Pervez Musharraf nor his successor President Asif Ali Zardari and succeeding Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif could not give WAPDA go ahead signal for starting construction of Kalabagh Dam envisaging power generation of 2400 to 3600 megawatt and water storage of over 7 MAF water for longer period of three years and completion in just six years as they remained more interested in their vested petty interests than the national interests.

Nawaz Sharif, during his first tenure as the Prime Minister had brought about consensus among the provinces and got the historic Indus Water Apportionment Accord signed in 1991, but even had not taken the bold decision for the construction of multi-purpose Kalabagh Dam during his second or third tenures.. But even he did not do that. It is alleged by the opposition parties that this Kalabagh Dam was bartered away for third term of the prime minister at the time of 18th Constitutional Amendment.

We ourselves and none else have to evolve the elusive national consensus to build Kalabagh Dam in a spirit of give and take in the larger national interests. The sooner it is done the better it will be for our survival as already much more time has been criminally wasted in all these decades. If we cannot help ourselves over this national importance matter then who is going to help us in this regard, please ?

—The writer is Lahore-based Freelance Journalist and Columnist and retired Deputy Controller (News) Radio Pakistan, Islamabad and can be reached at [email protected]