Seventy five US President Joe Biden’s fellow Democrats urged him on Tuesday to raise human rights issues with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s visit to Washington this week, according to a letter sent to Biden.

Modi has reached Washington on Wednesday for a visit projected as a milestone in ties between the two countries.

However, the lawmakers said they were concerned about religious intolerance, press freedoms, internet access and the targeting of civil society groups.

“We do not endorse any particular Indian leader or political party that is the decision of the people of India but we do stand in support of the important principles that should be a core part of American foreign policy,” said the letter, led by Senator Chris Van Hollen and Representative Pramila Jayapal.

A total of 75 Democratic senators and members of the House of Representatives signed the letter, sent to the White House on Tuesday.

Modi will address a joint meeting of the House and Senate on Thursday, one of the highest honours Washington affords to foreign dignitaries.