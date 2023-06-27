LAHORE – No university of Balochistan has managed to secure a place among the top 400 universities of Asia.

According to the ranking of the Times Higher Education for the Asia region, the Dow Medical University is the only higher education institution in Sindh which has secured a place in the list of top 400 universities.

The Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad has been ranked 98, the University of Management & Technology 116, the Government College University Faisalabad 136, the University of Engineering & Technology Taxila 142, the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan 149, the COMSATS University Islamabad 174, the International Islamic University Islamabad 177 and Hazara University Mansehra 181.

The University of Malakand has managed to secure 186th place and the Riphah International University 196.

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad, the Bahria University, the Dow University of Health Sciences , the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and the Lahore University of Management Sciences have been ranked 201-250.

The University of Engineering & Technology Peshawar, the University of Lahore, the National University of Sciences & Technology, the University of Peshawar and the University of the Punjab have been ranked 251-300.

The University of Gujrat has been ranked 301-350.

The University of Sargodha, the Bahauddin Zakariya University, the PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi and the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Lahore ranked 351-400.