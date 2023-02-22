Which prominent PTT leaders will surrender as ‘jail bharo tehreek’ kicks off today?

Lahore: The much-anticipated move of the former ruling PTI, the “Jail Bharo Tehreek” (court arrest movement), is set to kick off today at the provincial capital Lahore, with the party’s senior leaders — Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar — voluntarily deciding to surrender themselves to the authorities.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, PTI’s Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that the party’s vice chairman Qureshi and secretary-general had announced voluntary surrendering before the law enforcers.

In the wake of sedition cases filed against his party leaders, including Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati, and Shahbaz Gill, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, on February 4, announced the “Jail Bharo Tehreek“.

Addressing the presser, Fawad welcomed a statement reportedly issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that the body was “ready to hold elections in 90 days”.

Talking about the announcement made by President Arif Alvi regarding the election in Punjab and KP, Fawad said that it was “a right step in the right direction.”

In a separate statement, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that four other PTI leaders will surrender themselves along with him and if the police didn’t arrest them they will make another attempt from Multan.

“If the election process is started on President Arif Alvi’s advice, there will be no need for the court arrest movement,” the former foreign minister added.