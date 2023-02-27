Which Pakistanis will face UAE visa ban? Emirati Consulate General clears the air on ‘new policy’

UAE Consul-General in Karachi Bakheet Ateeq Al-Remeithi shared his views about alleged visa restrictions placed on Pakistanis.

Speaking with a Pakistani media outlet, Consul General of the UAE in Karachi Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi cleared the air about restrictions being quoted by travel agents and some passengers who were facing hard times to get visa of the Middle Eastern country.

Mr. Remeithi said, the families, who are living with their children in the Kingdom are found flouting a law named Wadeema which emphasizes that all children must be provided with apt living standards, education, and facilities.

He mentioned that several families traveling from Pakistan are not providing proper education to the juniors, in contrast to the UAE laws. He maintained that Kingdom will take stringent measures in this regard to make sure that families living in UAE must provide suitable living standards and education to children.

Consulate General also added that Kingdom is reviewing visa policy in this regard for future aspirants. He however clarified that the above-mentioned policy has nothing to do with people visiting UAE on a visit visa.

Last month, Foreign Office debunked reports claiming that the Emirates imposed a ban on the issuance of visas to residents of certain cities in Pakistan. All citizens from South Asian nation were eligible to apply for a visit visa or any other type offered by the Kingdom.