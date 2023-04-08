Which Pakistani journalist will replace late Arshad Sharif on ARY News?

Late Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif, who used to host one of the leading TV shows, was assassinated last year in Kenya, and the matter caused outrage in Pakistan, and is still haunting the family and friends of former investigative journalists.

Arshad’s TV program Power Play was banned and off-aired over some anti-military remarks. After being slapped with a ban, the brave journalist was forced to leave his homeland, as he was facing scores of cases including sedition charges.

In a recent development, TV host Mansoor Ali Khan, in one of his vlogs shared an update about the replacement of Mr. Sharif on ARY News. Social media were all buzzing with pictures from the set of Power Play as channel administration decided to demolish the existing set.

Mansoor said that the slot of Arshad’s show was replaced with the 11th hour hosted by Waseem Badami on weekdays while Maria Memon hosted the show at same timings on weekends, but those were temporary schedules.

He said at least four TV journalists were being considered as replacements and the channel finally picked Meher Bokhari for the show. Bokhari who used to host a talk show on another TV channel just resigned and is on notice period.

Let it be known that Arshad Sharif was shot dead back in October last year; the deceased was known to be a vocal supporter of former PM Imran Khan and had complained of harassment before he left Pakistan for UAE from where he left for Nairobi.

After his death, Pakistani government approached authorities in UAE after Supreme Court’s suo moto but the matter remained uncertain as of now despite assurances of top officials.