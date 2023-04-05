Where was Melania Trump during Donald Trump’s speech after arrest?

Melania Trump was not there for Donald Trump’s first statement following his detention at Mar-a-Lago, in which he criticised the judge and prosecutor in New York who oversaw his indictment.

Only three of Donald Trump’s children, including Tiffany, Don Jr., and Eric, were present to support him; Barron and Ivanka were not.

Ivanka, who was crucial to her father’s political success, withdrew from the next phase of his life. She did, however, recently make a statement regarding the indictment of Trump, stating that she loved her father and the nation and was “pained for both.”

But despite the fact that Melania was most last spotted in Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, her absence was felt keenly. Hours after the news of Trump’s indictment, she was by his side. In Mar-a-Lago, the couple also had dinner with their friends.

That Tuesday, though, she was completely absent.

Melania does not wish to learn about hush money.

There are rumours that Melania was not present because of the indictment’s nature and her association with claims that Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal cheated on her with her husband.

Melania “is leading her own life and still feels content at Mar-a-Lago but is unhappy and doesn’t want to know” about the hush money case, a source told PEOPLE before the indictment.

“The indictment was not what they had anticipated, but Melania would stand by him. She works in this manner. They live as a unit “a magazine was informed by an insider.

According to one of the sources, she was concentrating on their teenage son Barron.

According to a source close to her, “She is aware of who her husband is and maintains her life lively with her own family and a few close friends.”

In a speech on Tuesday at his seaside estate in southern Florida, Mar-a-Lago, President Trump criticised the family of Judge Juan Merchan and the Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, calling him a “criminal.”

Despite being cautioned to choose his words carefully, Trump attacked the opposition in front of several hundred fundraisers, allies, and fans.