THINGS seem aberrant and terrible when we hear news. At times one feels in what kind of society am I living when we take into account the incidents falling far below standards of morality and ethical values. Probably beasts don’t behave like that. Molesting and torturing of small innocent girls and putting an end to their lives. A mother putting an end to her children and committing suicide by one reason and another. A newly married couple brutally hacked into pieces for entering into marriage without the consent of parents. Throwing acids on faces for the only crime that their parents not acceded to the unsuitable matches proposed to them. Mixture of toxic items in food items and selling them in markets under different brands. Stoning and burning of vehicles on roads of peace loving citizens by unknown crowds who simultaneously claim to be the defenders of religion and its values. And so on. One can add a lengthy list of such incidents which unfortunately result with growth in number without any justification in site. Where lies the fault lines? Not one but many factors can be accountable for the situation, nevertheless the lack of the fear of Almighty; lack of the fear of law; and loss of values which keep the social fabric intact being the major ones.

As a child I one day heard an aged lady telling my mother injustices at the hands of society. Being mistreated and beaten by husband and in laws, she decided to flee in night on foot to her village at 20 km distance. In darkness, she went astray and lost into wilderness. According to her, in wilderness she saw a pack of wolves coming to her. She being in fear and anguish raised her shawl and held it to them by saying. “For Allah and Holy Prophet (PBUH)’s sake, please spare me. I have suffered much in life.” She had hardly finished the words that the wolves stopped howling at her. They sat in silence and then lost into nearby wilderness leaving her behind. She waited till dawn she made way home. The highlights of the story is that wild beasts known for aggressiveness when requested by humbled lady for the sake of Allah and Holy Prophet (PBUH) was given mercy and was not touched. What about us today.

There is fear of law in civilized societies. You pick the phone and call police for help, they reach the site within minutes. I studied in America for four years (1984-88). I experienced on many occasions that upon a single complaint against a noise in neighbour or any other nuisance the police would reach the site and took action under the rules and regulations. There is no fear of law of our society in large. Things might have slightly improved due to the involvement of media and judicial activism, but overall one can say with certainty that in Pakistani society there is no fear of law. Absolute majority of people living in far flung areas of the country have least access to justice to address their grievances. It is particular in case of those belonging to lower classes of society. They constituting the largest portion of Pakistan population, are the worst sufferers of the lack of universality of law. Fear of law leads to good governance and accountability and avoids corruption in any society. One of the major reasons for rampant corruption which permeated our society after 1977 is the lack of fear of law and availability of justice. And the third factor largely accountable for our woes is the loss of values which kept our society intact and orderly. Being based on a variety of practices and traditions, they reflected religious, tribal and ancestral considerations. They were proudly practiced. I being the Vice Chancellor of Gomal University (2009-13) was not allowed to travel en rout Darra Ademkhel to attend meetings in Peshawar. I was strictly advised by the Chancellor Office rather to the motorway en rout Islamabad. Safety measures were adopted due to fear of kidnapping/Taliban factor. The Vice Chancellor of Kohat University of Science & Technology was kidnapped from the area while on his way to Peshawar. It related me a story in 1973.

A Government Transport Service (GTS) bus travelling from Peshawar to Bannu hit a pedestrian in busy hours at Darra bazaar. The driver followed by crowd left the vehicle behind and ran into a street. In fear and panic he entered a house and saw an old lady inside soaking clothes on a rope. He called her mother and begged for shelter lest the crowd harm him “Don’t worry son. Stay here. You are in peace in my house.” She stopped the crowd having reached her house not to harm him as he called her mother and was under her shelter as tribal norms permit. Soon it was known that the man hit was that lady’s son who later on died in hospital. The driver was handed over to political Tehsildar and tried under Agency rules. The lady however remained adamant that the driver entered her house was in panic and asked for shelter as a son. She therefore excused him under tribal values. Such values were prevalent in parts of the country which unfortunately have been on wane without replacement of good governance and social justice.

