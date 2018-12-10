Where is the booklet?

PTI’s Federal Government has completed first 100-days in power. The Federal Government held a function in Islamabad on November 29 to mark the occasion and Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke about his 100 days agenda, performance and achievements thus putting his government’s working before the people at large.

To mark the occasion, perhaps the Establishment Division published a 65-page booklet containing all information as to what PTI had promised prior to coming into power and what it had achieved so far in 100 days and what are its future plans in this regard. The booklet, printed on glossy paper, was distributed among all the guests and also the print and electronic media present people. It was also put on the website afterwards. Pertinent question one may ask here as how many people across the country have access to the websites and do all of the have the facility of printers also in their offices or homes to down load all 65 pages?

The booklet in question even after more than a week is not available to the media people as well as freelance journalists and columnists who want to read it and write on its different aspects highlighting the performance and achievements of the federal government through their columns and articles. It is painfully pointed out that the booklet is not available even in the Islamabad and Lahore offices of the Press Information Department (PID) so far as none has been provided to them by the Establishment Division.

As a matter of fact, the booklet should have been got printed on less costly paper by the Establishment Division and extensively distributed all over the country through PID network ensuring that every journalist, columnist and media men and women get a copy, study it and pass on the authentic and officially provided information across the country to the people at large. But sadly enough this has not happened like this and this scribe like many others are wondering who is responsiblfor keeping the people in dark in this regard.

M A H SHEIKH

Lahoree

