Where is policy on environment?

Pakistan is facing multitude of environmental issues, which have seriously hampered country’s progress. Climate change, deforestation, rapid urbanisation, air quality deterioration and natural disasters are critical challenges that can generate perilous complications for the country and the people. In order to mitigate these issues, our incumbent government should devise strategy to formulate an effective environmental policy which carries necessary regulations for industries, robust forestation mechanism, systematised working on waste management and furtherance of awareness drives related to plantation on local and regional level. If implemented sincerely, these steps would help people and government a lot in the long run.

JUNAID AHMED SOHOO

Jamshoro, Sindh

