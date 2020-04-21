Where is Parliament?

PAKISTAN is passing through one of the worst crises of its history but the institution that should have been in the lead role in the given circumstances is nowhere to be seen. A debate is going on whether Parliament should meet in person or through video-conferencing with the Opposition pleading for both options and the Government apparently resisting the move on the pretext of dangers involved in holding physical sessions and absence of rules for video-conferencing.

The Covid-19 pandemic has created a unique challenge demanding of the parliamentarians to fulfil their role of representation, legislation and oversight. People fail to understand what is keeping Parliament away from playing its due role during this crucial time when the other two pillars of the state – the Government and the Judiciary are performing their functions with some necessary adjustments. Absence of Parliament from the national scene is sending an unfortunate message that it was something superfluous whereas both the National Assembly and the Senate played dominant role during extraordinary situations in the past. Threadbare discussion and input from parliamentarians crystallized various issues and helped forge national consensus as to what needed to be done to address a particular situation. Why can’t we evolve a modus operandi and take precautionary measures for holding sessions of the National Assembly and the Senate especially when we are going to ease restrictions on various sectors? There are a host of issues and controversies that can be taken care of from the platform of elected institutions as members have the best idea of local conditions and requirements. Sessions can be convened by adopting precautionary measures.