Where is OIC?

The recent surge in the Israel’s barbaric posture towards the hapless Palestinians has left some people martyred and several others wounded. However, the Muslim organizations, especially the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), have remained like a silent spectator. Except for issuing condemnations and calling so-called emergency meetings, the OIC, a conglomerate of more than fifty Muslim countries, has failed to yield any tangible service to the cause of the withered Palestinian community. Nor could it pressurize the US to veer from its decision to shift the US embassy to Jerusalem, which the latter did without facing any resistance.

The bloc’s slackened position has not only emboldened Israel to tighten its stranglehold over the poor masses, but it has, in fact, weakened the case of the people of Palestine, which is evident from its dumb silence.

ABDUL HAFEEZ JATOI

Hyderabad

