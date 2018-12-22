Where is modification

The electricity trouble has taken a great part in the country. K-Electric officials have made it a routine activity to shut down power supply more than the defined schedule. This problem is creating disturbance among citizens. Nowadays it is not possible to live without electricity because it has become a part of life, everything is being maintained through electricity.

Recently, the village where I reside was abated with electricity for a week . People thought they should not have protested for their rights to get water which was also unavailable for more than ten days before the issue of electricity. So for living in this country one should just be the dumb and deaf.

DILAWAR ALI

Karachi

Share on: WhatsApp