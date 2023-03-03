Where does Pakistan stand in world’s most powerful passport 2023 list? Check latest rankings

Passport Index by Nomad Capitalist has released its latest rankings, putting Pakistani passport on the 195th spot.

The green passport has been ranked as the fifth worst in the world by the international firm which classifies travel documents from different nations in light of international mobility.

As per the latest rankings, the country of over 220 million remained with visa-free access to only 10 destinations across the world.

The other countries’ passports that rank lower than Pakistan’s are Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Afghanistan.

Many war-torn nations like Somalia, Bangladesh, Palestine, Nepal, North Korea, and Libya have all been placed above nuclear-armed Pakistan on the latest ranking.

As Pakistan’s continued to hover in weak passports across the globe, UAE holds the top spot on the Index, offering citizens visa-free access to a record 123 destinations.

Some of the other powerful passports are of Sweden, Germany, Finland, Luxembourg, Spain, France, Italy, Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, South Africa, Denmark, Belgium, Poland, Norway, United Kingdom, New Zealand, and the United States.