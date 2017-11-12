Where are we..!

Flying bikes… Yes… You read it right flying bikes. Flying bike is cutting the edges and is the latest one to enter the Dubai police force’s list of extreme whatchamacallits. Dubai which was in the deep financial crisis of its history in the recent time, such an amazing invention reflects their devotion and hard work.

On the contrary in Pakistan our police force is still unable to catch that “knifeman”, who is spawning fear among the citizens of Karachi especially women…isn’t it terrible? Indeed. This matter should be handled tactfully and quickly, as by each gone day the tension is taking toll among women. The concerned departments are requested that please update yourself, the world is entering into the new arena where the conventional tricks are of no use. To be on time we need to move with the better pace.

SOBIA WASEEM

Karachi

