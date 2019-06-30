Where are our priorities headed?

Khalid Saleem

IN our blessed capital, some do-gooder Organisation has spent millions on display of myriad sign-boards carrying one single message: “Say No to Child Labour”. One just could not miss this message displayed on all lamp-posts as one passed through any of the city’s thoroughfares. What this message lacks is information as to how these ‘rejected’ child- labourers and their families are expected to cope once they are deprived of their livelihood. Nor is there any mention of who is going to look after these children and the families of these children once they are thrown out on the roads, as recommended.

It appears to be standard practice in this blessed land to target the weak in any new dispensation. Children of the deprived invariably find themselves on the receiving end. So do the Senior Citizens of the land. A study of any vibrant society (which ours is not!) will reveal two constants in its policies in order to ensure development and prosperity: it looks after its Senior Citizens and it nurtures its Minor Children. The quality and worth of a nation should be judged by how diligently it ensures the welfare of these two segments of society. In the Land of the Pure, we appear to have miserably failed on both counts.

Look at the way the state treats our retired Senior Citizens. Passing any Bank on the first day of the month, one finds interminable lines of senior citizens waiting to receive their meagre pensions. In the government sponsored National Savings Directorate, senior citizens – many of them in indifferent health – are obliged to wait sometimes for hours on end to receive their dues. As it is, they are already being treated as pariahs by branding them as ‘non-filers’ and slapping them with punitive tax deductions on their meagre savings’ profits. In public sector offices, there are little or no special facilities for senior citizens. The national airline and railways used to have special discounted fares for senior citizens but no longer. In most public sector offices, senior citizens are at the mercy of uncaring bureaucrats, the latter mercilessly demanding their pound of flesh.

Every time there is a news item about tightening the noose around the necks of ‘non-filers’, it sends a shiver down the spines of Senior Citizens. Don’t those who matter need to appreciate the fact that most ‘non-filer senior citizens’ are already contributing more to the national exchequer – due to punitive indirect tax rates – than so-called ‘filers’? It is a travesty to equate retired Senior Citizen non-filers with ‘non-tax payers’. One need hardly dwell on the plight of the senior citizens found begging at crossroads, or those who wait endlessly on roadsides for an off chance of employment as daily-wage labour. The society owes the Senior Citizens a respite, if not special consideration.

As regards the young generation, we as a nation are even more callous. One would not dwell on the innumerable incidents of exploitation of children as these have been often chronicled by those better informed. Suffice it to state that the society has decided to totally abandon a large segment of the young generation to their miserable lot. Even the NGOs and other do-gooders – those who campaign so vigorously against child labour – bend their efforts solely towards preventing the employment of children. They give no thought to the fact that the child who is thus deprived of employment may be the sole bread-earner of the family. With public sector schools refusing admission to children of the deprived poor sections of society, and pampered do-gooders doing their worst, where are these children expected to look for redemption?

The efforts of do-gooders are directed towards securing a ban on employment of minors without a thought for the plight that awaits such children and their families when they are denied employment. Shouldn’t these entities also be simultaneously arranging for alternate source of funding for the deprived families and admission for the minors in question in public sector educational institutions? As it happens, most of these outfits adopt a linear – not comprehensive – approach towards social issues. The cause of worry are not those children who are slaving away in workshops and as helpers in various vocational centers; these minors will at least learn a skill or two that might sustain them and their families in the years to come. Children to worry about are those who have no one to look after them. The money spent on making of the display placards against ‘child-labour’ could more profitably have gone to assist their families to stave off the threat of looming starvation.

A word about the sprouting-like-wild-mushrooms of private sector ‘educational’ institutions! The financial side of these ‘seats of learning’ we shall defer to a future occasion. For the time being let us just dwell on the fact that these institutions are catering little for the requirements of our society and are oriented towards providing fodder for ‘brain drain’. The best brains of society are being encouraged to seek greener pastures abroad rather than work for the uplift of society back home. The nation would be well advised to spare a thought for the welfare of the Seniors and the Juniors of what passes for our society. Neglect of these two vital sections of our population amounts to inviting the worst in the years to come. As things stand, we appear to be following policies that will open the flood gates for disasters waiting to happen.

— The writer is a former ambassador and former assistant secretary general of OIC.s