Pakistan and India are reportedly set to clash early in the 2023 ODI World Cup with the venue still to be finalised.

The two teams are likely set to take on each other on October 15th but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reservations about the game taking place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

PCB has, however, reportedly decided to send the national team to India for the tournament despite the Asia Cup conundrum.

Pakistan will likely face a qualifier team on October 13th in their first game before taking on India after a day’s break.

The 2023 ODI World Cup match between Pakistan and India will be another example of the two nations only facing each other in ICC-sanctioned events. Pakistan and India last faced each other in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup where Rohit Sharma’s men triumphed by 4 wickets.

The Board of Cricket Control for India (BCCI) will release the complete schedule of the tournament in due course. It is rumoured that the first game will take place between England and New Zealand on October 5th.

Pakistan, India, England, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and South Africa have qualified for the tournament directly while West Indies, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Ireland, Nepal, Oman, Scotland, UAE and Zimbabwe will compete in a qualifying tournament in June/July in Zimbabwe to determine the final two spots.