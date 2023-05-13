When will Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram restore in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – Millions are bearing the brunt as the Pakistani government restricted access to several social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram amid soaring violence in the wake of the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chief Imran Khan.

The blackout comes as Imran Khan-led PTI activists stormed social media sites with calls for protest and horrific clips of thousands of charges members clashing with cops went viral and even further fuelled pace until the government slapped a ban, which many termed a hard slap to muzzle the dissent.

Along with social media apps, the government also restricted mobile internet services across the country that cost whopping Rs10 billion but as people got back internet, streaming sites and photo-sharing platforms were inaccessible.

As people are desperately looking for the restoration of these sites, reports claimed that the government has not decided anything to restore these crucial sites in the next 72 hours, and the ban will likely to continue in the coming week as well.

The move also caused Rs861 million in tax revenue for the government but the move has not affected the government policy.