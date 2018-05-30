When UN will initiate peace as mission in Kashmir?

Views from Srinagar

Dr. Abdul Majd Siraj

TODAY (May 29) is celebrated as UN Peacekeeping Day. Every year the same day reminds us of the exemplary service of these men and women on peace keeping mission in foreign countries thousands of miles away from their homes. It is because they work in the most disturbed conflict zones of the world that their sacrifice has been met with death, injury and suffering. I pay tribute to those more than 3000 valiant brave hearts of the world that lost their lives serving in this noble cause. There are heartening stories about the exemplary humanitarian errands in which they had to risk their own lives in order to save others and keep the world informed.

I was feeling the beauty of Zabarwan hills and the exuberance of Royal Spring Golf Course when I enjoyed the very animated company of Peter and Lewis the UN officers stationed here in Kashmir. I take this opportunity to convey to them and the staff at UNMOGIP Srinagar this day my earnest felicitations of this UN Peace Keeping day as I know they read the local News papers every day. The two friends from Uganda have been stationed here for many years doing a difficult job as they told me. There is a large contingent of staff working for them including 44 military experts, helped by 25 civilians and 47 local employees. They have to work on border clashes and all such incidents that may escalate tensions in the armed forces stationed on both sides of international borders and LoC (line of control e.g. renamed cease-fire-line in Simla Agreement) the turmoil on the borders of Jammu & Kashmir. They maintain a full desk on cross border incidents and skirmishes very frequent in recent days. Even days back 24 BSF posts targeted and hundreds of civilians died and injured on both sides.

They have to collate and report on whatever evidence they gather from official and non-official sources and constantly update New York Head quarters. ‘Our desk is inundated with new input information that has to be analyzed and put in perspective fact sheets. This is an exercise we have been involved with from many decades and we feel our presence has a great role to play in not only locating the primacy of violations but also putting out alerts to ward off escalation of the skirmish to forestall a fully fledged war situation.

There is fallacious aspersions cast in many circles about presumptions that these offices are not doing any useful work. United Nations Assistant Secretary General for Peace Keeping Mr. Bindon Keita reiterated that UN Observer group for India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) are not doing ‘nothing’ in this a frozen conflict area because if they did not exist there would not be reduction in violence (Resolution 307 of 1971) because violations are reported and developments if not reported and stalled could lead to war.

29th May has been designated as Peacekeepers’ Day in General Assembly –Resolution 57/129 as the first day when peace keepers were given arms in 1948 to operate in Palestine. This day is commemorated as a tribute to those who died in this service estimated at more than 3000. The blue helmet peace keepers have been armed with weapons. This process of ‘Greening the Blue’ has continued to today. Peace Keepers have prevented war like situations from getting out of hand and more importantly assist States in conflict in creating conditions for sustainable peace. Recent video coverage of Indian peace keepers working in Congo is an outstanding example of the success they achieve.

United Nations Peace Keeping assignments in far flung countries have proved to be very challenging at the same time very fulfilling with satisfaction and experience. I have spoken to officers from Kashmir who worked in East Timor as peace keepers and were pleased to share their animated experience.

Notwithstanding this column I have to make a plea to the high ups in United Nations to make a judicious high profile utilization of all the reporting they get on a daily basis, give this precious information as wide publicity all over the world as possible stating facts as observed and generate alerts as the World Body concerned for peace in humanity on this planet. It is not naming and shaming process but just making all member States aware how good or how bad some nations can act against its own people or its neighbors. It may be some countries who are in the habit of violations will desist from this concerted action. Based on the reports from UNMOG the Secretary General can initiate a General Assembly debate and work on a Resolution, get a consensus and pass a mandate for Peace Keeping role to be reconstituted as peacemaking help at international level.

In other words it may not be enough to gather information on an interstate or intra-state fight raging in a part of the world with peace keepers intervening to lessen damage and report back the events without even a pacific action taken at UN level or at least making facts as outside observers known and highlighting fault- lines. The outlay is very expensive to spread the network of highly qualified experts in the science of conflict resolution but prevent archiving material so crucial to peace.

I feel obliged to make a passing reference before closing this narrative to UN Charter that binds relations between India and Pakistan chapter 11 Article 73 that reads ‘Protection of people whose fate is hanging in balance while being ravaged by occupation make it obligatory on UN to set forth a custodial framework on a protected enclave for the interim period.

UN must act on a cumulative report of a on the ground reporting by UNMOG for over a long period of time and declare the whole area as Non-self-governing under A-73 or in case of Kashmir give it in trusteeship to India under tutelage of Chapter X11 and X111 in the interim period. It is note- worthy that United Nations Commission on India and Pakistan (UNCIP) that worked hard to bring about a plebiscite in Kashmir was officially absorbed in UNMOGOP in 1952 formally ending its mandate as UNCIP. That work is in essence now assigned to the Military Observer group or that has the mandate to try and initiate work or take it further from where UNCIP left it. Conditions since then have exhorted expediency.

The status of the United Nations and Security Council needs to be enhanced. India is a legitimate contender to be a full member and as a full member will support self-determination wherever in the world people qualify. On 22 March 2005 The UN Secretary General Kofi Annan asked for radical reform of the UN, the ultimate institution of justice in the world, to increase the membership of Security Council from 5 to ten to ward off the effects of monopoly and bias attitude on conflicts raging the world. Please Lewis and Peter carve the celebration cake on 29th and save a piece for me.

—Courtesy: Greater Kashmir