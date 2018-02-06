When stars foretell!

Wajid Shamsul Hasan

EVER since PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari re-launched the party on its Golden Jubilee year in December last in an atmosphere with rising political temperatures, it seemed that he is ready to grapple the electoral challenges much better than his critics thought he would. His excellent performance in World Economic Forum in Davos catapulted him as the right sort of leader and spokesperson that Pakistan needed. Whenever Pakistan is passing through interesting times such as now, TV channels get an assortment of astro-palmists who claim to predict rightly or nearly the vital role stars play in determining the future course in a nation’s destiny or individual’s life.

I am sure Pakistan Observer readers must be keeping track of the renewed matrimonial, spiritual interests and political fortunes of PTI’s leader Imran Khan in an interesting environment when even the judges talk about the correct length of a woman’s skirt to convey nuances in their comments in passing. With Senate polls around the corner to be followed by general elections, people who are associated with politics are believed to be seen from now in the company of fortune tellers or the parrots. Whatever one’s personal experience and howsoever one believes in the celestial trajectory, from time immemorial great Roman philosophers like Cicero did predict future happenings in the planetary moves.

In this context one would not like to comment on the chirping forecasts of the famous chirya (bird) of Pakistan’s Kerry Pecker accused of 35 punctures in 2013 elections by the legendry Kaptan, I know for sure some of the predictions that changed the course of history. An astro-palmist TD Raja who had very weird connections—had told me months before General Zia proved his own prophecy right that he would die with his boots on. Much significant were other happenings before dictator’s divine fall. Prime Minister Muhammad Khan Junejo had pulled his most outstanding diplomatic achievement by signing Geneva Accord with the erstwhile Soviet Union for the withdrawal of its troops. His was a decision in consultation with PPP Chairperson Benazir Bhutto and other senior opposition leaders but above the head of his own boss.

Much like Faizababad Dharna of late last year, more ominous was the blowing up of the huge Ohjiri Arms Depot to hide sins of massive pilferage and the appointment of General Aslam Beg as Vice Chief of Army Staff by Prime Minister Junejo without consulting President Zia. It exposed the lethal divide in his Praetorian constituency that forced Zia to dismiss the Prime Minister and finally that afternoon of the Long Knives of Generals in Pakistan’s history (August 17, 1988) when whole lot of top brass were eliminated. General Zia was so confident of his grip on the army and ISI that he could not feel the sand slipping from under his feet. Astrologer TD Raja who had forecast his demise advised Zia’s brother-in-law that end was near. Instead of calling it day he tried to buy abortively extension in his life by sacrificing black goats every week. Two months before his divine fall in a group interview to Jang, Zia had reiterated boisterously that he would not give up his army uniform and would ‘die with his boots on’. How prophetic and reminds one of later dictator General Musharraf’s much glued army chief’s uniform that rendered him anorchous when denuded under populist pressure exerted on him by Benazir Bhutto.

Benazir’s tumultuous return to Pakistan in 1986 and the democratic surge globally had opened the floodgates of change. It was clear that after Junejo’s dismissal, Zia would not be able to avoid elections and that in all probability Benazir Bhutto would ride into power on crest of her popularity. Being wily manipulator that he was and scared of Bhutto’s inevitable victory, Zia designed the polls to be held at a time when she was pregnant and not in a position to campaign for PPP. As the incredible story goes, General Zia assigned ISI, MI and IB to find out when she was due for delivery to fix a date for elections just at that time. His decision was so aimed that her pregnancy could restrict her hectic movement precisely with the intention of making her campaign ineffective. However, Bibi outsmarted them all by keeping the due date top secret.

It seemed out of blue when one day I received a call from late Jamaat-e-Islami leader Professor Ghafoor that his party boss Qazi Hussain Ahmed and he would like to visit me at my residence. I was intrigued when Professor Ghafoor revealed that Qazi Sahib and he would like to meet Bibi to discuss the possibility of an electoral understanding for the elections. Jamaat Chief also seemed to be very keen that I arrange this meeting as soon as possible. Since I did not know the purpose of their visit earlier, I had not informed Bibi about meeting them. However, once the two left I called Bibi for an urgent meeting, did not tell her on phone anything. She wanted me to rush to Bilawal House but I put it for next morning.

Next day I thought that Bibi would be very pleased to learn that JI wanted an understanding with PPP. Since her life-long mission was to see restoration of democracy, free and fair elections—in my humble assessment—any understanding of PPP with a major political party—would be an important development and a shock for General Zia. Bibi listened to me and asked me if she did not agree to meet them how I would feel about it. Obviously my response was that she was better judge of it and she would know better. However, I also conveyed to her what would be optic reaction from other progressive parties to such an alliance with a rabid rightist force. Little later she told me that it was just a ruse for Qazi Sahib and Professor Ghafoor to meet her to see her condition. Obviously she hinted that they would be on a mission from their God-father to apprise him of the extent she could lead her party’s election campaign. If she could not, Zia believed that she would have a shortfall in votes.

Looking back I feel amused how she kept Zia, his ISI/MI guessing and whether Bilawal would like to share this story with a grin, I fondly remember how Bibi used to narrate instances of intelligence failure about her pregnancy and her being ‘not’ a graduate that made General Musharraf to restrict membership of parliament to graduates—thus barring Bibi’s entry into Parliament. I wish GPM had restricted himself to that instead of her planned elimination. Perhaps Bilawal would always be remembered as a child chosen by the destiny to lead his nation much before he was born.

— The writer is former High Commissioner of Pakistan to UK and a veteran journalist.

