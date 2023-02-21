When is Shab e Barat 2023 in Pakistan? Here’s all you need to know about the blessed night

ISLAMABAD – Shaban moon has been sighted in Pakistan, Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the country’s moon sighting committee said the first of Shabaan will fall on Wednesday, February 22. The announcement was made after a meeting chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad was held at Pak Secretariat in Kohsar Block.

With the start of the eighth month of the Islamic calendar, the Shab-e-Barat would be observed on March 8 (Wednesday).

Muslims in Pakistan and parts of the world observe Shab e Barat every year. The night commonly dubbed as The Night of Fortune and Forgiveness comes in the run-up to the start of the Holy month of Ramadan.

The believers observe the night with religious spirit as the faithful offered nawafil in mosques, making special prayers for unity, prosperity, security, and restoration of peace in the country and the prosperity and unity of the entire Muslim Ummah.

Some traditions call it the night of blessings and accountability when Almighty Allah makes mass judgments regarding the next year’s lives, deaths, bestowments, and blessings.