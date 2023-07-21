ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines PIA was banned to carry flights to the United Kingdom due to safety concerns and regulatory issues, but there is a ray of hope for the national flag carrier to resume flight operations to the UK and other destinations.

Three years back, the EU safety agency revoked Pakistani airlines’ authorization to operate flights after shocking revelations of a minister of the former government who claims that Pakistani pilots obtained their licenses through fraudulent means.

Amid the ban, Pakistan’s Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said PIA is likely to resume flights to the UK in the next three months. In his NA address, the PML-N stalwart mentioned new legislation which will remove all difficulties for PIA to visit Britain.

Minister has not shared further details about the legislation or why it was required to resume flight operations, but clarified that the resumption of services did not include EU destinations in the first phase.

Khawaja however mentioned that the flight operations will be expanded to Europe and America in the next phase.

UK route holds huge significance for PIA as the UK and European nations contribute one-third of the total revenue of national flag carrier.

Amid the ban, Pakistan International Airlines suffered huge losses while the government planned to take steps against the ban, with the help of foreign nations.