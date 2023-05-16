When is Eid ul Adha 2023?

Eid ul-Adha is one of the two major Islamic festivals that Muslims celebrate every year with traditional fervor. The day is observed as a public holiday throughout the country.

Lately, Egyptian astronomers announced the possible date of Eid-ul-Adha.

The chief of Egypt’s National Institute of Astronomy and Geophysical Research said that in the current Hijri year 1444 AH, the month of Zu al-Hijja will start next Sunday.

As per the prediction, Eid ul-Adha is likely to be celebrated on June 27 this year.

In Pakistan and other parts of the world, the religious festival is marked with great enthusiasm as people begin the day by performing the Eid prayer. One of the main traditions of the festival is the sacrifice of animal, usually a goat, sheep, cow, or came known as Qurbani which is carried out in memory of Hazrat Ibrahim’s (A.S) willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah SWT.

The meat from the sacrificed animal is then divided into three parts, one-third is kept by the family who performed the sacrifice, one-third is given to relatives and friends, and the remaining one-third is distributed among the poor and needy.

During the major festival, families and friends hold get-togethers to share meals, exchange gifts, and engage in social activities. The festive atmosphere continues for several days, with people visiting each other’s homes and participating in community events.