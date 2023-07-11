LAHORE – Muslims across the world mark Day of Ashura, but for Shiite Muslims, the day is a major religious event as it commemorates the martyrdom at Hazrat Imam Hussain R.A, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad SAW.

The 9th and 10th of Muharram are marked with mourning processions in Pakistan and parts of the country, especially Iran and Iraq.

In a recent update, Pakistan’s Meteorological Department has predicted that the moon of the first Islamic month would be marked on July 19.

Met Office said there is a strong possibility that the crescent of Muharram will be sighted on July 18, and Tuesday and Wednesday will mark the start of first Islamic month. PMD said the sighting period of the Muharram moon will be up to 45 minutes after sunset.

It also mentioned that the Day of Ashura is expected to fall on July 28, Friday.

Pakistan ensuring foolproof security for Muharram

Local authorities are taking all out measures for mourners processions and place of Majalis in connection with finalizing security arrangements ahead to the Holy Month of Muharram. Top officials passed necessary instructions to ensure foolproof security arrangements and to maintain law and order situation in the holy month of Muharram in the district.