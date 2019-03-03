When good turns into bads

Almost everyone knows about the Pakistan-India tension. We, the Pakistanis, are rather less worried about this war, not because we support wars. But because above everything we hold strong faith on ‘Allahu Akbar” and we believe that our army has the people who are born fighters! And they are a strong shield for us.

On the other hand, if we talk about India; they are the ones ‘who believe in only speaking’. We, captured your pilot: India! And that clearly means that we are stronger. And then, to show a gesture of peace we sent him back to India with honour and dignity. But what Indian media did?

They took our good action as a sign of fear and weakness and portrayed it as if Pakistan let the pilot go under pressure. Only Allah knows under what pressure! So India, if next time you will send any rockets, then trust me, we will shoot those down and we will make sure to treat your pilots the way a ‘terrorist’ should be treated. So better be thankful for our goods rather than turning them in bads. Because if we can catch your pilot, we can do much more!

ZAINAB ALAM,

Karachi

