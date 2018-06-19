Wheelies go unchecked in city

Rawalpindi

One wheeling, the dangerous activity, continued unchecked on various roads of the city particularly during Eid ul Fitr holidays as motor bikers, mostly teenagers, were witnessed performing dangerous stunts and driving their motorcycles on one wheel on the busy roads of the city.

The one-wheelers were seen involved in the dangerous activity on the roads near Committee Chowk, Nawaz Sharif Park, Shamsabad, Ayub Park, Saddar and several other areas especially during Eid holidays and usually succeeded to dodge the traffic wardens deployed on the roads. These motor bikers not only endanger their own lives but also pose serious threats to others and also interrupt traffic flow, Aftab told APP.

The one wheeling by young motorcyclists, risking their life and public as well, on busy roads of the city is continuing unchecked, he said.

Despite, all efforts being claimed by police to eliminate the activity, the trend of one-wheeling is increasing and growing at a very fast pace. There was a time when only on occasions like Independence Day, a few youngsters like to bring their motorbikes on the roads for one-wheeling. But now this dangerous and deadly stunt is gaining popularity among the youngsters. These bikers do not take any precautionary measures like wearing helmet, elbow guards etc and come out on roads on every important occasion. Whether it is Independence Day, 23rd March, Eid, New Year or even if Pakistan cricket team wins a match, these bikers run through the roads doing their one-wheeling antics thus putting their lives in danger.

Though, the traffic wardens were deployed on the city roads, but they were unable to save the citizens of Rawalpindi at the disposal of fun-loving teenagers who tend to break the traffic laws the way they want to. The youngsters who resort to one-wheeling often carry out dangerous stunts like laying flat on motorbikes, driving their bikes in standing positions and driving with their backs facing the steering of motorbikes.—APP